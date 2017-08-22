Arrest in Horner murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of Colin Horner arrested a 46-year-old man in Belfast this morning (Tuesday).

Mr. Horner, originally from Carrickfergus, was shot dead in front of his three-year-old son in the carpark of Sainsbury’s supermarket, in Bangor, on May 28.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson said: “The suspect has been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.”