Arrest made after damage caused to cars

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a number of vehicles in Glengormley.

Detailing the arrest in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page in the early hours of Sunday, October 8, a police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to several reports of criminal damage caused to a number of motor vehicles in the Glengormley town area last night just after midnight.

“A person has been arrested in relation to the incidents and is currently in police custody assisting police with their enquiries.

“If you have any information in relation to the incident could you contact Newtownabbey Police on 101 and quote police reference CC2017100800067.”

There are no further details at this time.