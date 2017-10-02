Arrest made after drugs seized

Police seized a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs during an operation in the borough over the weekend.

The Times understands officers searched a car in The Square area of Ballyclare on Saturday, September 30 and located the substances.

Detailing the operation in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page on Sunday, October 1, a police spokesperson said: “Police from Antrim Local Policing Team were assisting colleagues in Newtownabbey yesterday when they searched a car in the area of The Square, Ballyclare.

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were found and a female was arrested. She has subsequently been charged to court.”

The spokesperson added: “Residents of Ballyclare will no doubt know how bustling and family-orientated The Square is. We are glad we could remove these harmful substances from your streets.”