Arrests made after items stolen from vehicles

Three men were arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into thefts from parked vehicles in the borough.

Commenting on the operation in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page on September 12, a police spokesperson said: “So far we have seized a vehicle, conducted several follow-up searches and recovered a quantity of suspected stolen power tools along with other items.

“At least two of these men will be spending the night with us and heading for court in the morning.”