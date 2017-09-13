Arrests made after items stolen from vehicles

Three men were arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into thefts from parked vehicles in the borough.
Commenting on the operation in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page on September 12, a police spokesperson said: “So far we have seized a vehicle, conducted several follow-up searches and recovered a quantity of suspected stolen power tools along with other items.
“At least two of these men will be spending the night with us and heading for court in the morning.”
