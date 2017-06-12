Arrests made after keys stolen

Police have arrested two males in connection with a burglary that occurred at a residential premises in the Hillcrest Crescent area of Newtownabbey.

Detective Sergeant Emme Wallace said: “It was reported that at approximately 12:10am on Monday, June 12, two males gained entry to a house in the Hillcrest Crescent area of Newtownabbey.

“The males were then disturbed by the home owner and made off with two sets of car keys. It was later reported that at approximately 2am on June 12, the same two males retuned to the Hillcrest Crescent area. It is suspected they returned to steal the two vehicles they had stolen the keys of.”

Detective Sergeant Wallace added: “We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Newtownabbey Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 12 of the 12/06/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”