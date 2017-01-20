Arrests made as part of drugs investigation

Police have made two arrests and seized drugs and other associated materials as part of a major operation in the region in the past 24 hours.

Detailing the operation, in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Officers from Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team have conducted four house searches in your area in the last 24 hours. These searches have focused on removing drugs from within your community.

“As a result of these searches, Class A, Class B and Class C drugs have been seized along with, cash and items used in the production and supply of these illegal drugs. There have also been two arrests and a further three people will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

“Without the help and assistance of members of the public, these drugs would have been sold on your streets.”