Arrests made as part of UVF probe

Three people arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into criminal activity linked to the north Belfast UVF remain in custody.

Detectives from PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch carried out seven searches in the Belfast and greater Belfast areas on September 11 as part of the probe.

Commenting on the operation, Detective Inspector Heather Whoriskey said: “The searches took place in residential and commercial properties during which three people were arrested.

“A 56-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested in Newtownabbey and a 56-year-old man was arrested in north Belfast.

“They have all been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for further questioning.

“This operation demonstrates the PSNI’s commitment to tackling all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries.

“While these searches and arrests focused specifically on the north Belfast UVF, we will continue to target all paramilitary groups and disrupt their illegal activities which only serve to blight the communities they operate in.”

A police spokesperson confirmed today that the three people who were arrested remain in custody.