Attack on elderly couple’s car a ‘hate crime’

Police are treating an attack on an elderly couple’s car in Newtownabbey as a hate crime.

Criminal damage was caused to four tyres on their Mercedes car whilst it was parked in the driveway of their home in the Twinburn area of the town.

Police said: “The couple in their seventies are of Indian race and would like it known that they have lived peacefully and happily in the area for over twenty years, until this incident.

“The damage to the tyres occurred over the course of a week between December 22 and 29.

“Newtownabbey Police are treating this as a hate crime and are appealing for anyone with information to make contact with them by calling 101.”