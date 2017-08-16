Attack on man condemned

Political representatives have condemned a serious assault on a man in the region yesterday.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in the Longwood Road area on August 15.

Detective Inspector Chris Millar said: “At approximately 10:45pm, police on mobile patrol came across a 59-year-old man with serious injuries in a carpark outside commercial premises in the Longwood Road area. He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.”

Condemning the attack, UUP representative, Cllr John Scott said: “I understand the man sustained serious head injuries and is going through surgery today. I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police.

“The PSNI investigation is in its early stages and they are trying to establish a motive. I wholeheartedly condemn this assault.”

Urging anyone with information to contact the police, SDLP representative, Cllr Noreen McClelland said: “This was a vicious attack on a 59-year-old man that has left him with serious injuries. It is unthinkable that such an attack would take place in an otherwise calm area.

“Attacks of this nature have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with the man and his family at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward to the PSNI immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1360 15/08/17. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.