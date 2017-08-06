Birds die after being attacked

Police are appealing for information after three birds had to be put down following a disturbing incident in the borough.

The Times understands the incident took place in Ballyclare War Memorial Park on Saturday, July 15, but details were only made public by the police yesterday.

Detailing the episode, a police spokesperson said: “Police received a report that baby thrush chicks were being kicked and burnt within the War Memorial Park, Ballyclare on July 15.

“Tragically three young chicks, who were only days old, had to be put down.

“Constable Mills is keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this taking place. Please call 101, quoting reference number 934 of 15/07/17.”