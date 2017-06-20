Boy (13) sustains broken jaw in Glengormley incident

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident close to licensed premises on Antrim Road, Glengormley at around 9:15pm on Sunday, June 18, in which a teenage boy was assaulted.

Detailing the incident, Sergeant Adrian Keon said: “On arrival at the scene, a suspect was pointed out to police and a number of officers gave chase and detained him. A second male then assaulted a police officer and a third man became verbally abusive and aggressive towards police. Both were then also detained.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm; a 22-year-old on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm, five counts of assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.”

Sergeant Keon added: “All three were subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“The 13-year-old boy involved in the incident sustained a broken jaw, facial fractures and lacerations to his head. A 36-year-old man who intervened in the fracas sustained a fractured jaw and fractured shoulder. Both were treated in hospital for their injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything that could help our investigation to get in contact with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1371 of 18/6/17.”