Boy struck by vehicle during ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the region.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a hit-and-run road traffic collision whereby a 12-year-old male was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle made off from the scene.

“The incident occurred at approximately 7:30pm on Friday, October 13 on the Ballyclare Road, Glengormley, near to the junction with Tesco Northcott.

“If anyone has any information, please contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 1334 of 13/10/2017.”