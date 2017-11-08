Burglars target local homes

Police have issued advice to residents following recent burglaries in the region.
Appealing to the local community in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Due to recent burglaries in Birch Dale, the Antrim Road area and Mallusk, we are reminding all local residents to lock all doors and windows, keep keys handy but out of sight, especially car keys and not to leave money and other valuables in plain sight from outside.
“Burglars love an easy target. Don’t be one!”
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.