Car damaged at local beauty spot

Police are investigating after damage was caused to a car at Valley Park.

The Times understands that damage was caused to a black Honda Civic on Wednesday, January 18. The incident occurred some time between noon and 2pm.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Whilst parked at this location, it sustained damage to the rear driver area. This has obviously caused a lot of upset to the owner of this vehicle and police are keen to understand the circumstances surrounding what took place.”

Investigating officer, Constable Higgins, is appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference 1102 of 18/01/17. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.