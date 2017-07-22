‘Card traps’ found on local ATMs

Police are aware of two recent incidents involving ‘card traps’ being discovered at ATMs in Belfast and Glengormley.

Urging the public to be vigilant, a police spokesperson said: “Card traps – are quite simple devices, designed to capture a customer’s card when inserted in the ATM. The culprits will attempt to capture the customer’s PIN, again either by ‘shoulder surfing’, or attaching a camera on the ATM. The cameras used on card trapping incidents are of a more simple construction than those used in skimming attacks.

“We would advise the public to be vigilant and report anything suspicious found on or around ATMs.

“If you find any similar devices either fitted, or lying close to an ATM, report it immediately to police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”