Carrickfergus men to stand trial for pub attack linked to loyalist feud

Three Carrickfergus men are to stand trial over a suspected loyalist feud attack on a pub bouncer in the town, a judge has ordered.

Glen McCullough and brothers Brian and Ian Sinclair each face a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at the Royal Oak Bar.

They were arrested after the doorman was allegedly beaten with a fire extinguisher in March this year.

He suffered a blood clot to the brain, along with multiple skull and facial fractures during the assault, according to police.

Detectives also revealed at a previous hearing how he had to undergo physiotherapy for walking and talking skills.

Police have linked the incident to ongoing tensions between rival factions in the Co Antrim town.

Ian Sinclair, 37, and from Elizabeth Avenue; 51-year-old Brian Sinclair, from O’Rorkes Row; and 53-year-old Glen McCullough, of Castlemara Drive – all in Carrickfergus – are accused of launching the attack after being refused entry to the pub.

They appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

Defence lawyers did not contest prosecution submissions that the three accused all have a case to answer.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted an application to have the defendants returned for Crown Court trial on a date to be fixed.