Cars damaged during arson attack

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack in the region over the weekend.

Detailing the incident which occurred in Glengormley, a police spokesperson said: “A blue Seat Toledo motorcar was set alight in the Church Drive area at approximately 6am on Sunday, October 8. As a result of the fire, another vehicle was also damaged.

“Local policing team officers are urging anyone with any information regarding this matter to contact them by ringing 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to quote incident reference number 429 08/10/2017.