Cash and jewellery stolen from ransacked house

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the Elmfield area of Glengormley.

The Times understands that a sum of cash and family jewellery of great sentimental value was taken during the incident which is believed to have occurred some time between 6pm and midnight on January 6.

Detectives from the Reactive Crime office in Antrim said: “We in Antrim and Newtownabbey strive to keep people safe, but this can only be done by working in partnership with the local community.

“We would be keen to identify anyone who could assist us with this investigation. This family have been subjected to a gross intrusion in their private lives.

“Therefore we are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact by ringing the non-emergency contact number, 101. Alternatively information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111.”