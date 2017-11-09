Children spotted playing on railway tracks

Police have issued an appeal after receiving reports of young people playing on railway tracks last night.

It is understood Northern Ireland Railway staff contacted the police about young persons playing on the railway tracks in Whiteabbey.

A local police spokesperson said: “NIR trains travel at high speeds, even on approach to stations and any playing on tracks or crossing tracks at non-crossing points can have a tragic result.

“Please don’t even risk running across tracks. No one wants police to have to attend their home to tell them a loved one has been hurt, or worse killed by such reckless behaviour.

“Be sensible. Be safe.”