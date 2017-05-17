Cigarettes, tobacco and money seized in operation

Detectives from PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch assisted HMRC officials in searching six commercial premises in the Belfast and Newtownabbey areas on Tuesday, May 16.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “This operation with HMRC was in relation to organised criminal activity during which we seized 6,000 cigarettes, nearly 2kg of tobacco and a substantial sum of money.

“This resulted from searches in five commercial premises in Belfast and one in Newtownabbey.”