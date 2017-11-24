Convicted rapist guilty of order breach

A convicted rapist who punched a lorry and then headbutted a shop window during a “bizarre” incident in Larne admitted drinking which was he was banned from doing under a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

William Kenneth Harbinson (47), with an address in the Newtownabbey area, appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a shop window; being disorderly at Old Glenarm Road, Larne and breaching the SOPO.

The court heard that at an earlier Crown Court hearing, Harbinson had his prison release licence revoked for four months and he would be in custody until February or March.

That was a reference to Harbinson having a case listed as a ‘breach hearing’ at Belfast Crown Court on Friday November 17.

The charge in that case stated that he was convicted in Belfast in 2001 of two rapes, robbery and assault. Also in 2001 he was imprisoned and released in 2009.

It stated licence conditions lasted until December 2018 and in August this year, Harbinson breached conditions.

Meanwhile, at Ballymena Court, in relation to the Larne incident, a prosecutor said police received a report of a man punching a lorry and Harbinson then headbutted and broke a window causing £600 to repair.

She said officers became aware he had a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and should not have been drinking alcohol.

A defence lawyer said his client had a “tendency to take too much drink” recently.

Harbinson was jailed for a month and ordered to pay £600 compensation.