Councillor condemns ‘savage attack’

SDLP representative, Cllr Noreen McClelland has condemned what she has described as a “savage attack” on a teenage boy in Glengormley.

Police have confirmed the boy (13) had his jaw broken, sustained facial fractures and lacerations to his head. Another man who intervened suffered a fractured jaw and fractured shoulder.

Condemning the incident, Cllr McClelland said: “I was shocked and disgusted to hear that a young teenage boy had been so brutally beaten in Glengormley on Sunday night.

“Those responsible for this savage attack broke his jaw, fractured his face and fractured the shoulder of another man who attempted to intervene. To attack a young man in such a vicious way is a disgusting criminal act.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the area at around 9:15pm on Sunday night to come forward to the police.”