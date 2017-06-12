Cyclist knocked from bike

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was knocked from his bike at the weekend.
The Times understands the incident occurred sometime between 9:30pm and 10pm on Saturday, June 10.
A police spokesperson said the incident took place at a lay-by close to the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey and Manse Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1606 of 10/06/17.
