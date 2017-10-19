Driver assisting police following serious collision

Police are investigating a serious road traffic collision which occurred in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley yesterday.

The collision, involving a silver Audi TT car and a teenage male pedestrian, was reported to police at around 4:40pm on Wednesday, October 18.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and later taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“The female driver has been spoken to by police and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 1048 18/10/17.”