Driving ban for man who drove against traffic flow on A8

A man who drove against the flow of traffic on the wrong side of the A8 dual-carriageway near Ballynure claimed he thought he was in a contraflow.

David McFadden (63), of Knockleigh Drive, Greenisland, admitted dangerous driving relating to March 20 this year when he appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A prosecutor said another road-user caught the incident on a dashcam which showed McFadden travelling in the direction of Belfast from Larne against the traffic flow.

The driver flashed lights to alert McFadden who narrowly avoided a collision.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said the incident defied logic but that after a roundabout the defendant “thought it was a contraflow”.

He said his client had been driving for 40 years but had not been behind the wheel since the incident.

District Judge Peter King said there could have been accidents and Mr Kinney agreed: “The potential for harm was great, I accept that”.

McFadden was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £200.