DUP councillor caught drink-driving

A local DUP representative has quit the party after being caught drink-driving last month.

Trevor Rooston Beatty (63) of Staffordstown Road in Randalstown was detected driving over the legal limit on Friday, June 9 2017 in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey.

Mr Beatty, who sat on the Audit Committee, Community Planning and Regeneration Committee and the Planning Committee at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, appeared at Laganside Courthouse on June 28.

The Dunsilly DEA representative pleaded guilty to the charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath and was disqualified from driving for three years. He was fined £400 and charged an Offender’s Levy of £15.

His disqualification will be reduced by nine months if he completes a drink-driving course.

Mr Beatty’s profile on the council website was removed this morning. A DUP source confirmed he had resigned his role as a councillor, but a replacement was yet to be co-opted.

Commenting on the issue, a DUP spokesperson said: “We have received notice of Trevor’s resignation. The party is currently in the process of filling the vacancy.”