Emergency meeting to tackle anti-social behaviour

An emergency meeting is set to take place in the wake of recent anti-social behaviour in the region.

The Ballyclare District Policing Forum called the meeting following a recent spike in anti-social behaviour in the town.

The meeting will take place in the UUP constituency office in Ballyclare.

Speaking on the meeting, South Antrim UUP MLA, Steve Aiken said: “The recent incidents in the town with police having to deal with large crowds of youths and animal cruelty need to be addressed.

“This meeting was called for by members of the forum and my constituency office was offered as a venue to host the forum meeting with the PSNI.

“The forum are keen act as Ballyclare’s voice to the PSNI and all involved and I am particularly keen, as are our councillors, to support them in that role.”