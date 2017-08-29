Firefighters deal with deliberate blaze

Firefighters were tasked to the scene of a deliberate ignition in a densely populated area in the region.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Friday, August 25, but details were only made public by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) today.

NIFRS responded to a report of a fire on a section of waste ground in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare at 1:56pm.

Commenting on the incident, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters dealt with a large quantity of tyres on fire on waste ground. Deliberate ignition. The incident was dealt with at 2:38pm.”

It is understood one fire appliance from Ballyclare Fire Station and one from Glengormley Fire Station attended the fire.