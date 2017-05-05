Firefighters extinguish ‘deliberate’ blaze

Firefighters were tasked to deal with a well-developed gorse fire at the Cave Hill Country Park yesterday (May 4).

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “While on patrol this evening, (Thursday) we came across a well-developed gorse fire in Cave Hill Country Park.

“Thankfully our colleagues from the Fire Service were quickly on hand to prevent it spreading further and destroying even more of this fantastic facility we have on our doorstep.”

The Castle Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson added: “Sadly, given the discarded beer tins around the area, the chances are this was deliberate.

“We would encourage anyone using the park to report any anti-social behaviour to us.

“Let’s enjoy the place rather than destroy it. There are not many better places to be when the sun is shining.”