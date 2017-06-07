Five cars taken during burglary spree in Moira and Newtownabbey

The theft of five cars and a series of overnight burglaries in Newtownabbey and Moira could be linked, police have said.

Two of the vehicles – a grey Audi A3 and a blue Skoda Octavia – have not yet been recovered and police are appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Patrick Mullan said: “We received a report early this morning (Thursday) that a red Peugeot 207 had been taken from outside an address in the Glebe Gardens area of Moira. It was later found abandoned on the hard shoulder of the motorway close to the Greencastle exit.

“A black Honda Civic and a blue Mini Countryman were also reported stolen from an address in the Hydepark Road area of Newtownabbey. The Mini was later recovered in Forfar Street and the Honda Civic in the Clonard Heights area of west Belfast.

“A grey Audi A3 and a blue Skoda Octavia were also stolen from outside two houses close to the Waringfield Avenue area of Moira. These two vehicles are still missing and we are keen to recover them as soon as possible. We believe they could be in the greater Belfast area.”

D/I Mullan added: “We are asking members of the public who have seen or see any suspicious activity involving these cars or know where they might be, to give police a call on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 106 of 7/6/17.

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”