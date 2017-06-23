Gilmore murder probe police return to Carrickfergus after second anonymous letter

Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of leading loyalist George Gilmore in Carrickfergus returned to the area today to appeal for more information following receipt of a further anonymous letter.

The 44-year-old father was shot while driving his car in the residential area of Pinewood Avenue in broad daylight on March 13.

Detective Inspector Darren McCartney said: “Police have received two anonymous letters recently which contain information vital to this murder investigation and other serious crime in the area.

“My team and I spoke to people living in Castlemara today and delivered letters to houses in the area appealing for information and also for the authors of any of these anonymous correspondences to come forward and speak to police as soon as possible. This is vital in order for detectives to look into this information and take this matter forward.

“I understand these people may have concerns, or may have been intimidated into not speaking with investigating officers, but I would like to reassure them that any information passed to police will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“There is now a dedicated phone line where people with information can speak directly to detectives investigating George Gilmore’s murder on 028 9025 9542. Alternatively you may wish to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”