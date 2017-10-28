Investigation after man shot in Newtownabbey

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in Newtownabbey.

The 30-year-old was shot in the knee in an alley in Bawnmore Park last night, Friday October 27.

Detective Inspector Conor McStravick said: “The victim was approached from behind by three males as he made his way along the alleyway at around 7.30pm.

“One of the males produced a weapon and fired a shot at the victim striking him in the knee. The males then fled. The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury.

“Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal attack. It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information which may assist police enquiries, to contact Criminal Investigation Branch detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1330 27/10/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”