Investigation launched after car hijacked

Police are appealing for information following a hijacking in the Newtownabbey area earlier today (Friday, November 17).

Detective Sergeant Mason said: “It was reported that at 8am, a red Vauxhall Corsa was stolen from a female victim in the Grays Lane area after she had been approached by two men.

“The car was driven away in the direction of the Shore Road. The car was later found on the Lylehill Road, Templepatrick at around 8:30am.

“Two men were later arrested on suspicion of hijacking and other offences and are currently being questioned by police in Musgrave Station.”

Detective Sergeant Mason added: “Detectives are appealing for information and are especially keen to identify a member of the public who may have unwittingly given the men a lift away from Lylehill Road this morning in a Skoda vehicle.

“Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting reference 248 of 17/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”