Issue of police patrols raised after vandalism

Local residents in Ballynure have been left frustrated after a fence in the village was vandalised recently.

The Times understands the incident has been logged with representatives from the Department for Infrastructure, with the community hopeful the fence will soon be repaired. A resident said: “It is frustrating for this kind of vandalism to occur at a time when there are residents volunteering their time to improve this area. We believe this was an isolated incident, but would encourage anyone who witnesses any form of anti-social behaviour to report it to PSNI.”

UUP representative, Cllr David Arthurs said: “The people of Ballynure have and will continue to work hard to keep the village looking well and this sort of attack isn’t going to stop that hard work continuing. Hopefully the department will return the fence to its former glory, but once again this raises the issue of police patrols in the Ballyclare DEA.”