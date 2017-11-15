Life-saving equipment stolen from store

Police are appealing for information after a defibrillator was stolen from outside a shop in Newtownabbey.

It is understood the equipment was removed from outside the Spar store in the Rathmullan Drive area of Rathcoole sometime between 7:30pm on Saturday, November 11 and 3:18pm on Tuesday, November 14.

Appealing for anyone with information to contact the police, PSNI Inspector Colin Ash said: “This type of equipment is used to benefit the wider public and fitted on an outside wall so that it can be used in an emergency.

“It is a vital piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life and death for someone. I would appeal to anyone who knows of the whereabouts of this defibrillator to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 735 of the 14/11/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Condemning those behind the incident, Macedon DUP representative, Cllr Thomas Hogg MBE said: “I am appalled to learn of the theft of the defibrillator from Rathcoole Spar.

“This life-saving equipment is a vital asset in the event that a member of the public suffers cardiac arrest. Those responsible have risked the lives of local people through their mindless criminal actions. I would encourage anyone who has information regarding this theft to pass it to local PSNI.”