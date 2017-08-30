Lives endangered during incident

Police dealt with a large group of young people causing a disturbance in the region last night.
The Times understands the incidents occurred in the Glengormley area during the evening of August 29.
Detailing the episode in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, Sgt Tate said: “The young persons in question have been endangering their own lives and that of others by throwing items into the road opposite the Spar/BP garage on the Antrim Road.
“Police spoke with a number of young persons and recorded their details which will passed to the Youth Diversion Officer. The young persons in question will also have their schools informed.”
