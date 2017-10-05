Male (34) charged with Horner murder

Detectives have charged a man with the murder of Colin Horner in Bangor and with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The 34-year-old male is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday, October 6.
Formerly from Carrickfergus, Mr Horner was shot dead in the carpark of a supermarket in Bangor on May 28. He had moved to the seaside town just a few weeks previously.
He was said to have been an associate of loyalist Geordie Gilmore who was murdered in Carrick in March.
