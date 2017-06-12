Males arrested on suspicion of burglary

Two males were detained on suspicion of burglary in the Newtownabbey area.

Detailing the operation in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook in the early hours of Monday, June 12, a police spokesperson said: “E Section LPT,with the assistance of some very vigilant members of the public, the police helicopter and three of our four-legged friends in PSNI Dog Section have detained two males on suspicion of burglary in the Newtownabbey area!

“Policing with the community at its finest. Huge thanks to all involved!”