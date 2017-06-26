Man arrested after cannabis discovered by police

A man was arrested after police detected cannabis at a property in the Sandyknowes area.

The Times understands the seizure occurred on Wednesday, June 21, but details were only made public by the police on June 23.

Detailing the police operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, your District Support Team were in the Sandyknowes area of Newtownabbey making enquiries into incidents of criminal damage that had happened in the area over recent nights. If you have any information, please contact police on 101.

“While in the area, ‘peelers nose’ detected a smell of cannabis at an address. Inside, 30 cannabis plants were discovered growing. One man was arrested.”