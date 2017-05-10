Man arrested for waste crime offences

A 51-year-old man has been arrested following waste crime offences.

The Times understands the man was arrested in the Newtownabbey area today (Wednesday, May 10).

Detailing the police operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Today your District Support Team were assisting officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency’s Environmental Crime Unit in an investigation into illegal waste activity.

“A 51-year-old male was arrested for waste crime offences in the Newtownabbey area and he will ultimately be subject of a report to the Public Prosecution Service.”

The spokesperson added: “If waste is not handled properly, it can cause serious pollution of the environment – air, land and water – and this can be harmful to your health.

“If you are aware of any illegal waste activity, you can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or to Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) Environmental Crime Unit on 028 9056 9453.”