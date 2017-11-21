Man arrested in burglary probe

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries in the Newtownabbey area have arrested a 35-year-old man following a search in Belfast yesterday (November 20).

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “The man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of multiple burglaries, attempted burglary and possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs.

“Counterfeit goods, drugs and cash were also recovered during this search. He has since been released on bail whilst enquiries are ongoing.”