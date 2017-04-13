Man arrested over ‘hate crime’ graffiti in Ballyclare

Police have arrested a man in relation to ‘hate crime’ graffiti in Ballyclare.

The 36 year old man was arrested in the Green Road area of the town following the report of criminal damage caused on Wednesday, 12 April.

Sergeant Rice said “It was reported that shortly after 11:35 pm a male wearing a white jumper and baseball cap was spraying graffiti at several sporadic points in the vicinity of Ballyclare town centre.

“Police are treating this incident as a hate crime. Shortly after receiving the reports a man was arrested around Green Road and he is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Newtownabbey Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1432 on 12/04/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”