Man attacked with hammer

Police have launched an investigation after a man was assaulted outside a commercial premises in the region.

Police are appealing for information following the report of an assault and criminal damage at commercial premises in the Larne Road area of Ballynure on Tuesday, September 5.

At approximately 4:45pm as a 20-year-old male was exiting the premises, a man assaulted him with a hammer, striking him on the head and leg.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

This injured person’s car was also damaged.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Adams would ask anyone who may have witnessed this assault to contact police.

Police would also appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage of this assault to also contact them, as they may have footage which could help with the police investigation.

Detectives in Antrim can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 899 05/09/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.