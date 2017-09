Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of George Gilmore in Carrickfergus in March have charged a 32-year-old man with murder.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow, Friday 29 September.

As is normal procedure the charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr Gilmore, 44, died after he was shot in his car in the Woodburn Estate.