Man loses ‘substantial amount of money’ as part of scam

Police have issued a warning about scammers after a local man lost a substantial amount of money to criminals.

Detailing the scam, a police spokesperson said: “An incident occurred in the Newtownabbey area where a member of the public was contacted by criminals via the telephone. The victim was informed they were getting money back for inconvenience due to a fault.

“The victim then gave the unknown caller his banking details and as a result lost a substantial amount of money.”

The PSNI have issued the following advice to help the public avoid falling foul of scammers.

1. Never send money or give bank or personal details to anyone you do not know or trust especially over the telephone. Also do not send money abroad and using methods of payment that you are not comfortable with.

2. Do not agree to offers or deals straight away. If you think you have spotted a great opportunity, insist on time to obtain independent/legal advice before making a decision.

3. Do not hand over money or sign anything until you have checked the credentials of the company that you are dealing with.

4 . There are no guaranteed get rich-quick schemes.

5. Log directly on to a website that you are interested in rather than clicking on links provided in an email.

6. Do not rely on glowing testimonials: find solid independent evidence of a company’s success.

7. Always get independent/legal advice if an offer involves money, time or commitment.

8. If you spot a scam or have been scammed, report it and get help. Contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040, online at actionfraud.police.uk or the police in your area.

9. Always remember: scammers are cunning and clever. They know how to manipulate you to produce the response they want.

10. Be suspicious. If you are unsure about anything, seek independent/legal advice.