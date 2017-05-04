Man released in paramilitary probe

A man arrested earlier today under the Terrorism Act has been released unconditionally.

Detailing the release, a police spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man, arrested today (May 4) in Newtownabbey under the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating paramilitary activity, has been released unconditionally.”

The man had been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The Times understands that people arrested under the Terrorism Act must either be charged or released unconditionally – bail is not permitted under this legislation.