Man sentenced after nightclub glassing

A Crown Court judge today (Wednesday) raised concerns about the potential dangers of bringing glasses and bottles onto the dance floors of clubs.

Judge David McFarland issued the warning as a man appeared in court on a charge arising from a glassing in a Belfast nightclub.

George Anderson (33) admitted wounding a fellow reveller on the packed dance floor of the Fly on February 26 of this year, after a scuffle broke out.

Anderson, a petrol station manager from Milewater Close in Newtownabbey, swung round and punched another man whilst holding a glass bottle in his hand.

The bottle smashed and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for several lacerations.

Belfast Crown Court heard he had been left with scarring to the back of his neck.

A prosecutor said that after the incident, Anderson was arrested - but had to go to hospital himself for an injury to his hand caused by the broken bottle.

Defence barrister Denis Boyd, instructed by Reavey and Co, told Judge McFarland that Anderson co-operated fully with police.

Mr Boyd also revealed Anderson branded his behaviour as stupid, adding: “He knows it was a moment of madness.”

Judge McFarland said he accepted the incident was not premeditated, and that Anderson had not armed himself with a bottle, but had swung a punch with a bottle in his hand.

This, the Judge said, highlighted the dangers of bringing glasses and bottles onto dance floors.

After watching CCTV footage of the incident, Judge McFarland said it was clear alcohol had been consumed.

Telling Anderson “you are unlikely to re-offend again”, he was handed a 18-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years.