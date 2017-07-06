Man sentenced for drug and electricity offences

A man currently serving seven years for robbery in connection with the brutal murder of Nelson Cheung was given a three months jail term for possessing cannabis and attempting to dishonestly use electricity at an address in Ballyclare.

Gary William Thompson (34), of Felden Avenue, Newtownabbey, previously pleaded guilty to the charges he was facing.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Jail.

The cannabis offence was detected on December 8, 2016, and the electricity offence was on dates between May 1 and December 8, 2016.

A prosecutor said police attended an address in connection with another matter and £140 worth of cannabis was found in the kitchen.

Thompson admitted the drugs were his and also admitted the electricity offence.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said drugs were an issue for Thompson but he is now dealing with the matter.

The lawyer asked District Judge Peter King not to add the new sentence on to the seven years term.

The judge gave Gary Thompson three months in jail for the new charges but said that will run concurrently with Thompson’s current jail sentence.

Previously, Gary Thompson and his wife Lisa, admitted assisting offenders by allowing them to take refuge in their then home in Antrim, after the murder of Nelson Cheung, as well as letting them clean themselves and remove clothing.

Both also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Gary Thompson admitted robbery for which he was sentenced to seven years.

He received three years, to be served concurrently, for the other two charges against him.

Lisa Thompson, (35), also admitted handling stolen goods.

She was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, for each of the three counts against her, to be served concurrently.

Ballymena man Mr Wing Fu, known as Nelson, Cheung, (64), ran the Double Value Chinese takeaway in Randalstown.

His wife Kam-Fung, known as Winnie, was also wounded and robbed in the attack.

They were attacked as they drove home after closing their takeaway for the night.

Mrs Cheung’s handbag - containing £200 in cash, bank cards, an iPad, an iPhone and several other items - was taken during the incident.

Two men received life sentences for killing Mr Cheung, who was stabbed 18 times during a robbery in January 2015.

Portuguese national Virgilio Correia, (35), of Grant Avenue in Randalstown, will serve at least 16 years in prison for the murder.

Christopher Menaul, (27), from Barra Street in Antrim, will serve at least nine years in jail for the murder.