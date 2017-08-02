Man to appear in court charged with drugs offences

A man (26) is to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court today charged with a number of drugs offences.

Detectives have charged the man with two counts of possession of a class A controlled drug, possessing class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The charges are in connection with the recovery of cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of £300,000 as well as other drug related paraphernalia following a search of a property in Templepatrick on Wednesday, March 22.