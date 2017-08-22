Meeting held to discuss anti-social behaviour

Ballyclare and District Policing and Community Forum (BDPC) held an emergency meeting to discuss recent anti-social behaviour in the town on August 17.

The meeting, which was chaired by Mrs Valerie Jenkins, was attended by police officers, South Antrim UUP MLA, Steve Aiken and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Vera McWilliam.

Those is attendance discussed a recent incident which saw a large group of young people gather under the Main Street bridge.

During the episode, a 15-year-old girl received a minor head injury and was taken to hospital.

Commenting on the incident, a BDPC spokesperson said: “This appears to have been a one-off ‘rave’ which was organized via social media. The PSNI were on the scene within 12 minutes after receiving a call from a member of the public. Underage consumption of alcohol was a contributory factor to the subsequent trouble that took place.”

The spokesperson added: “Police would like to stress that the majority of those involved were not from Ballyclare, names and addresses were noted and Anti-Social Behaviour Contracts and Community Resolution Notices are being considered.

“Camera footage from some local businesses is being examined at present and police patrols have been increased around the town. It is also the intention of the police to call with the local schools and talk to pupils about anti-social behaviour and its possible outcomes.

“The Ballyclare and District Policing and Community Forum in conjunction with the PSNI would like to stress to parents it is their responsibility to know the whereabouts of their children.”